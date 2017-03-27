Sinevibes’ new Corrosion distortion plugin looks clean but sounds filthy

Sinevibes’ latest venture is a multi-algorithm distortion processor known as Corrosion. Offering seven distortion curves, this also includes a pre-distortion filter for tone shaping, and a crossover filter that enables you to distort just the low frequency band.
As in all Sinevibes plugins, the interface is colour-coded, and there are animated elements, too. Check out the specs below, and download a demo on the Sinevibes website. Corrosion costs $29 and is available as a Mac AU plugin.
Sinevibes Corrosion specs
- 7 distortion algorithms: exponential, soft clip, hard clip, triangle clip, triangle foldback, single foldback, multi foldback.
- 4x oversampling with polyphase sinc filter for aliasing suppression.
- Two-band -24 dB/octave Linkwitz-Riley crossover filter.
- Pre-distortion -12 dB/octave Butterworth low-pass or high-pass filter.
- Soft bypass switch with 20 ms crossfade between states.
- Colour-coded control elements with animated transitions between settings.
- Fully hardware-accelerated rendering with support for Retina screen resolution.