Sinevibes’ new Corrosion distortion plugin looks clean but sounds filthy

Sinevibes’ latest venture is a multi-algorithm distortion processor known as Corrosion. Offering seven distortion curves, this also includes a pre-distortion filter for tone shaping, and a crossover filter that enables you to distort just the low frequency band.

As in all Sinevibes plugins, the interface is colour-coded, and there are animated elements, too. Check out the specs below, and download a demo on the Sinevibes website. Corrosion costs $29 and is available as a Mac AU plugin.



Sinevibes Corrosion specs