Sinevibes’ Eternal flanger plugin goes on a bit

Sinevibes calls its new Eternal plugin a ‘barber-pole’ flanger. Unlike a traditional flanger, which has its tone repeatedly go up and down, this one goes upwards or downwards in what seems like an endless fashion.

The effect is created using an array of three flangers and six LFOs that have a “through-zero” design, enabling Eternal to go from down to up and back as you choose. Positive or negative feedback gives you two distinct flanger tones, and we’re told that airy, bubbly and psychedelic effects can be created.

Eternal is available now from the Sinevibes website priced at $29. It runs on the Mac as an AU plugin.