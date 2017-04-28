Sinevibes emits a new “artificial reverb” plugin

Most plugin developers are keen to stress the ‘realness’ of their effects, but Sinevibes is brazenly referring to its new Emission processor an “artificial reverb”.

Designed for creating “out-of-this-world space effects,” this has a reverb engine based on a traditional feedback delay network, but the contents of the network are rather unusual.

“The spectrum of the signal in the feedback matrix is recursively processed using either a Bode frequency shifter or a granular pitch shifter - coupled with variable time modulation and low- or high-pass damping,” says Sinevibes. “This gives birth to a wide variety of novel reverb sounds which can only be described as ‘vibrating vapor’, ‘jet sky’, ‘frozen air’ or even ‘ambient apocalypse’.”

You can set Emission to work on all kinds of material - it’s designed to encourage experimentation.

You can find out more on the Sinevibes website, where a demo of Emission can be downloaded and the plug can be purchased for $29. It’s available for Mac in AU format.