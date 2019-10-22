Silverburst Telecasters, Stratocasters and Jazzmasters now available online

Fans of so-hot-right-now Silverburst electric guitars, rejoice! Recently, Adam Jones of similarly in vogue Tool cited the finish as doing "something to the tone or the resonance or the polarity somehow”, and Fender is now offering it on Telecaster, Stratocaster, and Jazzmaster models courtesy of Fender’s Mod Shop.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Fender)

To grab them, you'll need to head over the Fender's Mod Shop, the Big F's online guitar builder. Here you can spec a guitar in your own configuration, with a wealth of options taking in everything from pickguards and hardware to necks and bodies. To specify Silverburst, you'll need to be building an alder-bodied guitar. Elsewhere, you can now add mahogany American Pro necks.

• The 10 best Telecasters: our pick of the best Tele guitars

• The 10 best Stratocasters: our pick of the best Strat guitars

A Strat or Tele produced to American Professional specs with a Silverburst-finish will set you back $1,699, while the Jazzmaster comes in at $1,799.