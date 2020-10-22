More

Signature is a new VST synth plugin that’s dedicated to R&B and hip-hop sounds

Sample-based instrument promises classic and contemporary presets

You could argue that the sounds of contemporary R&B/hip-hop and ‘electronic music’ are now almost interchangeable, but that hasn’t stopped the team at ProduceRnB from creating the Signature R&B plugin synth.

Promising a “high-fidelity sound engine for R&B and hip-hop”, this promises bespoke R&B sounds of various vintages and a Movement section that enables you to modulate and automate your sounds with just one click. There are built-in effects, too.

Available in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac, Signature can be purchased for the introductory price of $59, though if you pay $89 you’ll get unlimited sound pack updates (these are said to be in the pipeline) and one plugin upgrade. Pay $119, meanwhile, and you can have unlimited sound pack updates and plugin upgrades.

Find out more on the ProduceRnB website. 

