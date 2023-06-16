Show Us Your Studio #2: "Synths like the Ensoniq Fizmo and the Elektron Monomachine are prone to happy accidents"

A few weeks ago, we announced Show Us Your Studio, a chance for our readers to show off their set-up, shout about their gear and invite the world into their home studio. Having kicked off last week with the first edition of Show Us Your Studio, we're keeping things rolling with our next set-up, sent in by reader Cláudio Oliveira.

Cláudio's space is an impressive one, and leans towards the professional end of the spectrum (note the acoustic panels) while containing enough synths to fuel an all-night jam session.

An admirable mix of old and new is on display here, with the much-loved Roland JD-800 sitting beside an Arturia Microfreak and Behringer's ARP 2600 clone, the Blue Marvin. Cláudio clearly loves a digital synth: he's got more than a few in his collection, including some curiosities we rarely see, like the quirky Ensoniq Fizmo.

Here's what Cláudio has to say about his studio...

Tell us a little about your studio set-up?

"My studio is mostly digital-based and I got lucky enough to acquire some gear I always wanted at reasonable prices. I try to go for the odd and quirky pieces as I find those really inspiring. Synths like the Ensoniq Fizmo or the Elektron Monomachine are prone to happy accidents and take you somewhere unexpected, which is something I really appreciate during the sound design stage of a song.

"Classics like the Yamaha DX7, DX11 or the Roland JD-800 have that sound of both 80's and 90's you can always count on when needed. I also really like the Arturia Microfreak for it's wide range of timbres, the Korg MS2000 for its immediacy and the huge sounds you can squeeze out of the Behringer 2600."

Tell us a little about your musical background?

"I've been producing electronic music for two decades and I'm currently focused on my Dust Devices project, combining industrial and experimental elements with techno and electro. For my day job I do sound design and music composition for advertising, film, video games and art installations."

What's your favourite piece of gear in your studio and why?

"The Ensoniq Fizmo. It's a very unpredictable synth but I love the wild sounds you can get out of it. If I turn it on with an idea in mind, very rarely it will allow for that idea to be fulfilled . Instead it tends to take you into this journey of experimentation, very alien and very strange. I find that fascinating!"

What was the first bit of gear you ever owned?

"The Korg MS2000."

What dream piece of gear would you love to own if money was no object?

"The Yamaha CS-80!"

Take a listen to Cláudio's track Functionalist below.

