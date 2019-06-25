Shergold invites you to do the Tango Fandango with limited-edition Masquerader

Shergold Guitars has unveiled a limited-edition version of its Masquerader SM01-SD electric guitar boasting a Tango Fandango Orange finish.

The high-gloss finish marks a vibrant new take on the model, which boasts USA Seymour Duncan SP90 and TB4 humbucker pickups, a mahogany body, solid rosewood neck and fingerboard, plus staggered locking machineheads and a custom T bridge.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Shergold) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Shergold)

It marks the second guitar in the Patrick James Eggle-designed brand’s limited-edition series, following last year’s SM03-SD Black Sparkle.

The 2019 Limited Edition Tango Fandango SM01-SD Masquerader is available now in the UK for £765.

See Shergold Guitars for more info.