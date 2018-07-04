Shergold gives the Masquerader a limited-edition Black Sparkle makeover

We’re big fans of Shergold’s Masquerader outline, so we’re delighted to hear it's receiving a Black Sparkle makeover for 2018.

The new look is only available in limited, one-off quantities, but is kitted with all the usual Patrick James Eggle-designed Shergold SM03SD specs.

Read more: Shergold Provocateur SP01-SD

So, that means a trio of USA Seymour Duncan single coils (Vintage STL-2, SSL-SRW, SSL2), a solid mahogany body, brushed silver scratchplate, solid rosewood neck and fingerboard, inlaid aluminium lined fret markers, staggered locking machineheads and a PJE designed Shergold custom T bridge.

The 2018 Limited Edition Masquerader Black Sparkle is available now for £809. Head over to Shergold Guitars for more info.