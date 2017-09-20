Shergold Guitars unveils SM04SD Masquerader

Shergold, the electric guitar home of British luthier Patrick James Eggle, has announced a new model for its Masquerader range, the SM04SD.

It is the first of the line-up to boast a solid mahogany neck, while other unique features include an ebony fretboard and a HH pickup arrangement, including a Seymour Duncan TB-4 and '59 in the bridge and neck positions, respectively.

In common with the other Masquerader models is bolt-on design, a solid mahogany body, PJE Design Shergold Custom T through-body bridge, hand inlaid aluminium fret markers and a Graphtec Black Tusq nut.

Much like the Ford Model T, the SM04SD is available in any finish you like, as long as it's Thru-Black gloss with a 'burnished' neck. Unlike the Ford Model T, it will set you back approximately £799 in today's money.