Sheeran By Lowden unveils the ‘Equals Edition’ Ed Sheeran signature acoustic

Sheeran By Lowden has launched a limited edition signature guitar to mark the release of pop superstar Ed Sheeran's new typographically awkward smash-hit new album, =.

The Sheeran By Lowden ‘= Edition’, henceforth referred to as Equals Edition, is the latest in the collaboration between George Lowden and Sheeran, and is limited to 3000 units worldwide, and it comprises a host of signature appointments that's sure to soften the blow that Adele is presently enjoying top spot in the UK albums chart.

Assuming the W body shape, also known as the Wee Lowden, the Equals Edition is a compact, parlour-sized acoustic that would be just as home on your couch as it is onstage at Wembley Stadium, or indeed in the recording studio.

It has a Sitka spruce top and figured walnut back and sides, with a mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard. Here is where we find our first custom feature, with a maple-inlaid Equals sign marking the 12th fret.

(Image credit: Sheeran Guitars)

That is your only marker on the 21-fret fingerboard but there are miniature dot inlays down the outside of the unbound 'board.

Although the Equals Edition has a subtle, stripped-down aesthetic and natural finish, you'll find a signature butterfly carving in the truss rod cover, and another at the heel stamp. Its tasteful as we would expect from the brand, with more etching on the Sheeran By Lowden headstock logo.

Like the other W-bodied models in the Sheeran By Lowden lineup, the Equals Edition has a typically welcoming 24" scale and measures 43.5mm at the nut, and is sure to be approachable for players with smaller hands.

In the soundhole, you'll find a custom label, and a discrete preamp control setup for the onboard LR Baggs electrics. The Element Active System VTC system makes this a good option for playing through an acoustic guitar amp for live performances. Elsewhere, there is a Graph Tech Tusq saddle and nut, and sealed chrome tuners.

The Sheeran By Lowden Equals Edition is available now, priced £995, and it comes with a gig-bag, too. See Sheeran By Lowden for more details.