Seymour Duncan teams up with Mark Holcomb for Dark Sun digital delay and reverb

Seymour Duncan has launched the Dark Sun, a digital delay and reverb pedal designed in collaboration with Periphery’s Mark Holcomb.

Based on Holcomb’s favourite sounds from Seymour Duncan’s Andromeda and Silver Lake pedals, the Dark Sun teams a warm-voiced digital delay with a hall reverb.

A Routing Control switch offers four ways to route the effects - each effect can be routed to left or right outputs, allowing for use in stereo or as two separate pedals.

“I'm so excited to finally release the Dark Sun!” says an enthused Mark Holcomb.

“We've designed this pedal to be the ultimate delay and reverb combo but, over the course of its development, it has served as something much more for me: an idea generator, a writing companion - something you can plug into and rely on for inspiration.

“Finding that creative spark is a constant pursuit for me, and this pedal makes that journey easier. Seymour Duncan has created something truly special with the Dark Sun.”

Guitarists can also shape the effects’ EQ, add saturation and chorus or use SD’s trademark Dynamic Expression to control the mix with their playing dynamics.

Elsewhere, there’s a tap tempo footswitch with four adjustable tap divisions, while tempo can also be set via MIDI and displayed in milliseconds or beats per minute.

The Dark Sun is available now for $369 - head over to Seymour Duncan for more info.