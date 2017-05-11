Seymour Duncan releases Andromeda dynamic digital delay pedal

Seymour Duncan has released official details on the Andromeda, which it first showcased back at NAMM.

A fully programmable digital delay, the Andromeda's big USP is its Dynamic Expression feature, which allows players to control settings for mix, modulation or saturation by altering the intensity of their pick attack.

Eight delay types are available, including both analogue and digital versions of normal, ping pong, reverse and reverse pong; these can be modified via saturation, tone, modulation and mix controls, as well as Dynamic Expression.

Tap tempo is also onboard, with four available subdivisions, while sounds can be saved in 128 presets.

Settings can be changed via MIDI in and through jacks, plus a USB port, which hooks up to a computer to access Seymour Duncan's Updater/Librarian software.

It's a promising feature set, and that Dynamic Expression tech might just secure it a place on our round-up of the best delay pedals in the world today…

The Andromeda is available now for $399/£429 - see Seymour Duncan for more.