Seymour Duncan releases PowerStage 700 stereo power amp

Following on from the release of the pedalboard-friendly PowerStage 170, Seymour Duncan is now shipping the PowerStage 700 stereo power amp, designed for guitarists using pedals, modellers and effects processors.

The PowerStage 700 delivers 700 watts of power per channel, and features a clean preamp section and three-band global EQ.

Connections include stereo inputs, stereo speaker outputs and stereo XLR outputs, which boast Seymour Duncan’s True Cab Circuitry analogue speaker emulation for running direct and recording.

The PowerStage 700 is available now for $699/£779 - head over to Seymour Duncan for more info.