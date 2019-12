Seymour Duncan is now shipping the PowerStage 170, a 170-watt power amp that’s compact enough to fit on pedalboards .

Designed for use with pedals and modellers, the PowerStage 170 can run into any speaker cab via a four-ohm output.

A three-band EQ means it can be used as a clean channel, too, as well as sculpting the sound of anything running before it.

The PowerStage 170 is available now for £445/$570 - head over to Seymour Duncan for more.