Serato DJ is now Serato DJ Pro in latest update

Serato DJ is dead, long live Serato DJ Pro, would’ve been the headline had we not already used that recently (see BandLab’s rescuing of Cakewalk ).

One of the world’s most popular DJing platforms has been updated to what is effectively version two and now comes in both Pro and Lite guises.

The big news in Pro is the new Practice mode. This switchable view allows you to mix two tracks together with no hardware connected, so you can test out your sets anywhere without the need of a controller connected.

The software architecture is now 64-bit and Serato promises that the library size is virtually limitless, presumably this depends on how much storage you have.

More new features include the Performance pad view, which displays your cue points in a new, but familiar layout and the new version is also optimised for high resolution screens, including high definition Retina, 4K and UHD displays.

On top of that, they have also included a new help section with tooltips, shortcut keys, tutorials and the option to contact the support team and search the knowledge base, all within the app.

Performance mode

To fall in line with the new branding of Serato DJ Pro, Serato DJ Intro has now been replaced by Serato DJ Lite.

The Lite edition still offers the striped-back capabilities as Intro, but takes on the same new Practice mode, high-res screen optimisation and Performance pad mode as the Pro version.

Serato confirms that all of your old libraries and expansion will still work in in the new version and previous users can upgrade for free.

Both versions are available to download from the Serato website now. The Lite edition is still free, while prices for Pro start at $99, rising to $299 for the Suite.

Practice mode

Practice mode features