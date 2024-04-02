"Its impact on music will continue to resonate for decades to come": Sequential to discontinue the Prophet X due to component shortages

Component shortages around the world are still taking their toll on musical instruments, it seems, as Sequential has announced that it has stopped manufacturing its Prophet X synth. Now is the time to grab one, the company says, as the current stocks will be the last…

The Prophet X is (was) effectively two synths in one, a bi-timbral machine with each layer capable of 16 mono voices of polyphony (or eight stereo). It has a 16-bit, 48kHz hybrid architecture, with a sample-based engine containing 150GB of data – with space for another 50GB of user samples – but also employs analogue filters.

The keyboard specialises in both acoustic and electronic sampled sounds with 17 sample categories (including pianos, cinematic, synth, keyboards and more) and the ability to get in and edit sounds, with everything from looping and reversing to deep dive modulation all possible.

Due to its flexible and open sample-based architecture and tried and tested synth engine, it can cover practically any sonic ground

This hybrid architecture was a brave move from a company mostly known for its analogue synths, the most famous, of course, being the Prophet-5, a machine that effectively launched poly synths as we know them today. Prophet X offered a completely different feel, albeit with some Sequential analogue expertise built in thanks to those filters.

It is indeed a great machine, as we said in our review: “The Prophet X brings a wholly new/welcome sound to Dave Smith’s lineup. Due to its flexible and open sample-based architecture and tried and tested synth engine, it can cover practically any sonic ground.”

The synth is certainly not cheap – it’s still retailing for around £2,899/$3,199 as we write this – but could well at least keep this value as a now discontinued and unusual entry in the Sequential line-up.

Sequential has stated that “the unavailability of several key components” is the main reason for the end to the X. It is certainly not the only company running into component problems, with the likes of Behringer also citing the lack of electronic stock as a reason for its many product hold ups.

In our review, we concluded, “the Prophet X is a fresh and inspiring hybrid synth that encourages you to explore sound-making in new ways, with unique results,” so if you have a few grand spare, now might be the time to splash out.

Due to the unavailability of several key components, we'll be waving goodbye to new Prophet X

The full Sequential statement on Facebook reads as follows:

“Since its debut in 2018, the Prophet X has been a constant source of sonic adventure for musicians around the world, blending the warmth of analogue synthesis with the endless potential of sampling.

“With a heavy heart, we must announce that due to the unavailability of several key components, we'll be waving goodbye to new Prophet X units after our current stock depletes.

“However, we are committed to ongoing support, ensuring Prophet X continues to be a reliable partner in your musical journeys, while our friends at 8Dio will carry on offering a treasure trove of PX Add-On sample packs to keep your sound palette fresh and evolving.

"If you've been considering bringing a Prophet X into your creative fold, now is the time! A limited number of units are still available at your favourite music stores.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced Prophet X and made it such a beloved instrument. While production is ending, the Prophet X's impact on music will continue to resonate for decades to come."