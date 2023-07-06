See the first trailer for Bob Marley biopic film One Love

By Rob Laing
published

Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Marley

Bob Marley: One Love trailer still
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures / YouTube )

The first trailer for the forthcoming biopic Bob Marley: One Love has been released and you can watch it below.

The film will be released on 12 January 2024 and celebrates the legacy of the late Jamaican icon. "On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music," says Paramount Pictures.

The film is produced in partnership the Marley family and stars British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, PEaky Blinders) as Bob Marley and Lashana Lynch as his wife Rita. 

Rob Laing
Rob Laing
Guitars Editor, MusicRadar

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 