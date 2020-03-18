See the best Italian balcony musicians so far during the country's COVID-19 lockdown

With Italian's at home in quarantine as the country is hit by the spread of COVID-19, some musicians have responded by performing from their balconies and windows. U2's Bono was so moved by it he even wrote a song. Here's some of the best we've seen so far…

Marco G. Di Marco plays Queen's We Will Rock You, Rome

Matilde Oppizzi plays Bach on classical guitar, Pavia

Opera singer Maurizio Marchini's Nessun Dorma in Florence

During Italy's quarantine, Italian tenor Maurizio Marchini wanted to do something to spread joy amid all the sadness in Florence. So climbed on to his balcony and serenaded the entire town.

DJ set in Palermo

Enrico Monti plays Slayer's Raining Blood, Bertinoro (complete with unimpressed / bemused neighbour)

Traditional musicians across multiple balconies, Sicily

Sicily has figured out this whole self-isolation thing.

Various singers perform Viva la Nostra Siena (Hooray For Our Siena) in Siena

People of Siena, Italy sing a song Viva la nostra Siena (hooray for our Siena) together, from their windows to raise their spirits during the Italian #COVID19 lockdown

Recorder fail, location unspecified

Not every Italian is warming up to the idea of the #coronavirus balcony performances.

…And, um, dancing to the Macarena in Turin