See the best Italian balcony musicians so far during the country's COVID-19 lockdown

The country's musicians are raising spirits with their playing

Musicians perform on a balcony in San Salvario, Turin on 13 March, 2020 (Image credit: Nicolò Campo / Getty)

With Italian's at home in quarantine as the country is hit by the spread of COVID-19, some musicians have responded by performing from their balconies and windows. U2's Bono was so moved by it he even wrote a song. Here's some of the best we've seen so far…

Marco G. Di Marco plays Queen's We Will Rock You, Rome

Matilde Oppizzi plays Bach on classical guitar, Pavia 

Opera singer Maurizio Marchini's Nessun Dorma in Florence 

DJ set in Palermo 

Enrico Monti plays Slayer's Raining Blood, Bertinoro (complete with unimpressed / bemused neighbour) 

Traditional musicians across multiple balconies, Sicily 

Various singers perform Viva la Nostra Siena (Hooray For Our Siena) in Siena 

Recorder fail, location unspecified 

…And, um, dancing to the Macarena in Turin 