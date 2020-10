See the 14 stunning Jackson and Charvel 2020 EMEA Custom Shop Event guitars

In August we showcased the stunning one-off electric guitar models built for the Gretsch EMEA Custom Shop Event, and now it's the turn of the Jackson and Charvel Custom Shop. And it's no surprise to us that these 14 models are really special.

From Relic'd Sam Dimas creations to spalted maple and sparkle-finished Jacksons, this is an incredible showcase of Custom Shop craftsmanship.

Demand for these models from dealers will be high and, just like with the Gretsch event, a lottery system is in place to allocate these unique guitars on Monday (2 November 2020) to lucky European dealers who will then make them available for players to purchase in stores.

We're really struggling to chose which one of these 14 beauties we'd go for - they're all great! Read on for full specs and demos…

Custom Shop Charvel DK22, Natural, £4,159

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Aged Natural, semi-gloss

Aged Natural, semi-gloss Body: Alder

Alder Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Maple

Maple Neck shape: Standard Charvel

Standard Charvel Fretboard radius: Compound 12"-16"

Compound 12"-16" Fretboard wood: Dark ebony

Dark ebony Nut: Floyd Rose Locking

Floyd Rose Locking Frets: 22, jumbo

22, jumbo Pickups: Seymour Duncan '59, open coil black (neck), Bill Lawrence L-500, open coil (bridge)

Controls : 1x volume, 1x tone, 3-way toggle switch

: 1x volume, 1x tone, 3-way toggle switch Tuners : Schaller

: Schaller Bridge: Floyd Rose Original

Floyd Rose Original Hardware finish: Chrome

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Charvel DK24, Black, £4,679

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Black, Heavy Relic

Black, Heavy Relic Body: Ash

Ash Neck: Quartersawn Caramalised Maple

Quartersawn Caramalised Maple Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck shape: Standard Charvel

Standard Charvel Fretboard radius: Compound 12"-16"

Compound 12"-16" Fretboard: Dark unblemished Ebony

Dark unblemished Ebony Truss rod: Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel

Heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel Nut: Floyd Rose locking

Floyd Rose locking Side dots: Luminlay

Luminlay Pickups : Bareknuckle Supermassive (neck), Bareknuckle Black Dog (bridge)

: Bareknuckle Supermassive (neck), Bareknuckle Black Dog (bridge) Controls : Tone, 3-way Blade

: Tone, 3-way Blade Tuners: Schaller

Schaller Bridge: Floyd Rose

Floyd Rose Hardware: Nickel

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Charvel San Dimas SD1, Amber Lager Burst, £3,199

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Amber Lager Burst

Amber Lager Burst Body: AAA flame maple top, Alder

AAA flame maple top, Alder Back of neck finish: Oiled

Oiled Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Quarter sawn maple

Quarter sawn maple Neck profile: Standard Charvel

Standard Charvel Fretboard radius: Compound 12"-16"

Compound 12"-16" Fretboard wood: Rosewood

Rosewood NUT: Bone

Bone Frets: 22, jumbo stainless steel

22, jumbo stainless steel Fretboard inlays: Mother Of Pearl, Dot

Mother Of Pearl, Dot Pickup: EMG 85 (bridge)

EMG 85 (bridge) Control: Volume

Volume Tuners: locking

locking Bridge: Charvel NOS Brass

Charvel NOS Brass Hardware: Gold

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Charvel San Dimas SD1, Olympic White, £4,039

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Olympic White Heavy Relic

Olympic White Heavy Relic Body: Mahogany

Mahogany Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Quartersawn Maple

Quartersawn Maple Neck shape: Charvel Standard

Charvel Standard Fretboard radius: Compound 12"-16"

Compound 12"-16" Fretboard: Ebony

Ebony Binding: Gold Sparkle/white/black

Gold Sparkle/white/black Nut: Graph Tech TUSQ XL white

Graph Tech TUSQ XL white Frets: 22, jumbo

22, jumbo Fretboard inlays: Mother of Pearl, dots

Headstock logo: Charvel Standard

Charvel Standard Pickups: EMG 85 (neck) EMG 81 (bridge)

EMG 85 (neck) EMG 81 (bridge) Controls: 1 x vol, 3-way toggle

1 x vol, 3-way toggle Tuners: Gotoh

Gotoh Bridge: Charvel NOS Brass

Charvel NOS Brass Hardware: Gold

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Charvel San Dimas SD1, Red Sparkle, £4,149

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Red Sparkle, Heavy Relic

Red Sparkle, Heavy Relic Back of neck finish: Natural Oil

Natural Oil Body: Alder

Alder Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Quarter sawn maple

Quarter sawn maple Neck profile: Charvel Standard

Charvel Standard Fretboard radius: 12-16"

12-16" Fretboard wood : Maple

: Maple Nut: Original Floyd Rose Locking Nut

Original Floyd Rose Locking Nut Frets: 22, iumbo stainless steel

22, iumbo stainless steel Fretboard: inlays: Abalone dots

inlays: Abalone dots Side dots: Luminlay

Luminlay Pickup: Seymour Duncan SH-10 Full Shred (neck), EVH Wolfgang (bridge)

Seymour Duncan SH-10 Full Shred (neck), EVH Wolfgang (bridge) Controls: 1x volume, 3-way switch

1x volume, 3-way switch Tuners: Schaller locking, Chrome

Schaller locking, Chrome Straplock: Dunlop Dual

Dunlop Dual Bridge: Original Floyd Rose

Original Floyd Rose Hardware: Chrome/Black, relic

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Charvel SoCal SC1, Shell Pink, £4,569

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Shell Pink, Extreme Heavy Relic

Shell Pink, Extreme Heavy Relic Body: Ash

Ash Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Quartersawn Caramelized Maple

Quartersawn Caramelized Maple Neck profile: Charvel Standard

Charvel Standard Fretboard radius: Compound 12"-16"

Compound 12"-16" Fretboard wood: Caramelized maple

Caramelized maple Nut: Graph Tech TUSQ XL white

Graph Tech TUSQ XL white Frets: 22, jumbo, stainless steel

22, jumbo, stainless steel Pickups: Seymour Duncan 59 (neck), Seymour Duncan Classic Stack Strat (middle), Seymour Duncan JB (bridge)

Seymour Duncan 59 (neck), Seymour Duncan Classic Stack Strat (middle), Seymour Duncan JB (bridge) Controls: 1x volume, 5-way switch, mini-toggle kill switch

1x volume, 5-way switch, mini-toggle kill switch Tuners: Locking

Locking Strap buttons: Schaller Locking

Schaller Locking Bridge: Charvel NOS Brass

Charvel NOS Brass Hardware: Nickel

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Charvel SoCal SC1, Surf Green, £4,069

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Surf Green, heavy relic

Surf Green, heavy relic Body: Alder

Alder Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Maple

Maple Neck finish: Oiled natural satin

Oiled natural satin Neck shape: SoCal Standard

SoCal Standard Fretboard radius: 12-16" compound

12-16" compound Fretboard wood: Rosewood

Rosewood Nut: Floyd

Floyd Frets: 22, Jumbo stainless steel

22, Jumbo stainless steel Pickups: DiMarzio True Velvet single-coil (neck), DiMarzio Super Distortion (bridge)

DiMarzio True Velvet single-coil (neck), DiMarzio Super Distortion (bridge) Tuners : Schaller

: Schaller Bridge: Floyd Rose Original

Floyd Rose Original Hardware: Chrome

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Charvel SoCal SC1, Wrong Orange, £3,579

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Finish: Orange

Orange Back of neck finish: Oiled

Oiled Body: Ash

Ash Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Maple quartersawn

Maple quartersawn Neck profile: Standard Charvel

Standard Charvel Fretboard radius: 12" - 16" compound

12" - 16" compound Fretboard wood: Maple

Maple Nut: Black Graphtech tusq XL

Black Graphtech tusq XL Frets: 24, jumbo

24, jumbo Side dots: Luminlay

Luminlay Pickup: Seymour Duncan Parallel Axis Original (bridge)

Seymour Duncan Parallel Axis Original (bridge) Controls: 1 x volume

1 x volume Tuners: Schaller Locking Tuners

Schaller Locking Tuners Strap buttons: Schaller strap locks black

Schaller strap locks black Bridge: Hardtail

Hardtail Hardware: Black

(Image credit: Charvel)

(Image credit: Charvel)

Custom Shop Jackson Kelly KE1, Red Burst, £3,979

(Image credit: Jackson)

Finish: Gloss transparent Red/Black burst top (red in centre, black on edges), black back and sides

Gloss transparent Red/Black burst top (red in centre, black on edges), black back and sides Body: Quilted Maple top, Ash

Quilted Maple top, Ash Scale length : 25.5"

: 25.5" Neck wood: Maple

Maple Neck shape: Jackson standard

Jackson standard Fretboard radius: 12-16" compound

12-16" compound Fretboard wood : Ebony

: Ebony Nut: Graphite

Graphite Frets: 24, jumbo stainless steel

24, jumbo stainless steel Fretboard inlays: Abalone, Single Sharkfin at12th fret

Abalone, Single Sharkfin at12th fret Side dots: abalone

abalone Headstock logo: Jackson 90s, abalone

Jackson 90s, abalone Pickup: Seymour Duncan Black Winter (bridge)

Seymour Duncan Black Winter (bridge) Tuners: Locking

Locking Bridge: Tune-o-matic

Tune-o-matic Hardware: Black

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson )

Custom Shop Jackson Kelly, Natural Spalted Maple, £5,229

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

Finish: Gloss Natural

Gloss Natural Aging type: NOS

NOS Body: Spalted Maple top, mahogany

Spalted Maple top, mahogany Binding: Aged White

Aged White Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck: Mahogany

Mahogany Neck shape: Standard Jackson

Standard Jackson Fretboard radius: Compound 12"-16"

Compound 12"-16" Fretboard: Ebony

Ebony Binding: Aged White

Aged White Nut: TUSQ XL Black

TUSQ XL Black Frets: 24, jumbo, stainless steel

24, jumbo, stainless steel Fretboard inlays: Abalone, sharkfin

Abalone, sharkfin Pickups: Seymour Duncan SH1 (neck), Seymour Duncan SH4 (bridge)

Seymour Duncan SH1 (neck), Seymour Duncan SH4 (bridge) Controls: 1 x vol, 1 x tone, 1 x 3-way toggle

1 x vol, 1 x tone, 1 x 3-way toggle Tuners: Locking

Locking Strap buttons: Dunlop Security Locks

Dunlop Security Locks Bridge: Tune o Matic

Tune o Matic Tailpiece: Strings-Thru rear ferrules

Strings-Thru rear ferrules Hardware: Gold

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

Custom Shop Jackson King V KV1, Red Crackle, £4,529

(Image credit: Jackson)

Finish: Black with Red Crackle

Black with Red Crackle Body: Alder, beveled edges

Alder, beveled edges Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Maple

Maple Neck shape: Standard King V

Standard King V Fretboard radius: 12"-16" compound

12"-16" compound Fretboard wood: Ebony

Ebony Nut: Floyd black

Floyd black Frets: 24, jumbo stainless

24, jumbo stainless Fretboard inlays: Mother of Pearl, Sharkfin

Mother of Pearl, Sharkfin Side dots: Luminlay blue

Luminlay blue Pickup: Seymour Duncan Nazgul Trembucker

Seymour Duncan Nazgul Trembucker Controls: Volume

Volume Tuners: Gotoh Locking

Gotoh Locking Strap buttons: Locking

Locking Bridge: Floyd Rose Original

Floyd Rose Original Hardware: Black

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

Custom Shop Jackson Randy Rhoads RR24, Aztec Gold, £4,059

(Image credit: Jackson)

Finish: Aztec Gold w/black bevels

Aztec Gold w/black bevels Body: Alder

Alder Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck: Maple

Maple Neck shape: Rhoads

Rhoads Fretboard wood: maple

maple Fretboard radius: 12-16" compound

12-16" compound Nut: Locking

Locking Frets: 24, iumbo stainless

24, iumbo stainless Fretboard inlays: Black Sharkfin, Luminlay side dots

Black Sharkfin, Luminlay side dots Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker Ceramic, Black Nickel

Fishman Fluence Modern Humbucker Ceramic, Black Nickel Controls: Vol, with push/push for switching pickup voicing

Vol, with push/push for switching pickup voicing Tuners: Gotoh

Gotoh Bridge: Floyd Rose Original

Floyd Rose Original Hardware: Black

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

Custom Shop Jackson Soloist SL2, Olympic White, £4,039

(Image credit: Jackson)

Finish: Olympic White Heavy Relic

Olympic White Heavy Relic Body: Mahogany

Mahogany Binding : Gold Sparkle/white/black

: Gold Sparkle/white/black Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck wood: Quartersawn Maple

Quartersawn Maple Neck shape: Jackson Standard

Jackson Standard Fingerboard radius: Compound 12"-16"

Compound 12"-16" Fretboard: Ebony

Ebony Nut: Floyd Rose locking

Floyd Rose locking Frets: 24

24 Inlays: Mother Of Pearl, Piranha

Mother Of Pearl, Piranha Headstock logo: 90s Jackson, Gold

90s Jackson, Gold Pickups: EMG 85 (neck), EMG 81 (bridge)

Controls: 1 x Vol, 1 x Tone, 1 x 3-Way toggle

1 x Vol, 1 x Tone, 1 x 3-Way toggle Bridge : Original Floyd Rose

: Original Floyd Rose Hardwire: Gold

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)

Custom Shop Jackson Soloist SL2H, Charcoal Frost, Metallic £4,039

(Image credit: Jackson)

Finish: Charcoal Frost Metallic

Charcoal Frost Metallic Back of neck : Oiled Natural

: Oiled Natural Body: Alder

Alder Scale length: 25.5"

25.5" Neck: Maple

Maple Neck shape: Soloist

Soloist Fretboard radius: 12-16" compound

12-16" compound Fretboard: Ebony

Ebony Binding: Ivory

Ivory Nut: Floyd

Floyd Frets: 24, jumbo stainless steel

24, jumbo stainless steel Pickups: Seymour Duncan Active Blackout (neck), Seymour Duncan Active Blackout (bridge)

Seymour Duncan Active Blackout (neck), Seymour Duncan Active Blackout (bridge) Controls: Volume, 3-way toggle, 1x Tone

Volume, 3-way toggle, 1x Tone Tuners: Schaller Locking

Schaller Locking Strap buttons: Locking

Locking Bridge: Floyd Rose original

Floyd Rose original Hardware: Black

(Image credit: Jackson)

(Image credit: Jackson)