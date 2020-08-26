See the Gretsch Custom Shop's stunning 2020 guitars

The Gretsch Custom Shop never disappoints when it comes to delivering jaw-dropping electric guitar craft, and it wasn't going to let the lack of a Summer NAMM show stop it creating a speculator brace of 2020 models for European dealers.

Demand for these models is so high Gretsch has a lottery system to allocate the guitars to dealers. These models are now winging their way to the lucky European guitar retailers who were successful (see below to find out where you can buy them) and you can hear each one below too…

G6199 Reverse Billy-Bo (£7,249 / €8,329) Dealer: Thomann, Germany

G6120T Nashville (£9,479 / €10,899) Dealer: Guitar Village, UK

G6136T Falcon 'Roundup' ( £11,369 / €13,069) Dealer: Music Store, Germany

G6134DC White Penguin (£6,849 / €7,869) Dealer: Station Music, Germany

G6136T Falcon (£10,529 / €12,109) Dealer: Guitar Legend, France

G6196 Country Club (£9,029 / €10,379 Dealer: Fellowship, The Netherlands

G6134T Penguin (£7,449 / €8,569) Dealer: guitarguitar, UK

G6130 Roundup (£7,639 / €8,779) Dealer: Zoundhouse, Germany

