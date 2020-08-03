See rare footage of Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy jamming onstage

The video quality is certainly not good but the talent onstage is undeniable; above is rare footage of Jimi Hendrix and Buddy Guy onstage in 1968.

American Blues Scene originally posted the clip to YouTube several years ago and claims the onstage jam is from 1968.

It starts with Guy performing Stormy Monday with his band, with Hendrix watching his idol near the front of the stage. The footage then cuts to Hendrix joining Buddy Guy onstage with a lefty Strat.

Guitar lesson (Image credit: David Redfern / Getty) The ultimate Jimi Hendrix lead guitar lesson

From then on it's a loose funky jam session that finds Guy breaking a string and after allowing everyone to take a solo ahead of him (including the bass player), Hendrix takes flight with a solo at 9:41.

But between 6:26 and 8:19 an unnamed player is taking the lead – could it be the late Roy Buchanan?

If so that's three guitar legends on the stage!