See an extended trailer for The Pedal Movie

There's no doubt about it; the effects pedal market is huge and it's getting bigger. It's now become normal to see £200 overdrive pedals on sale, while players are enjoying the benefits of incredible entry level value too . But how did we get here and who were the people that have been the heroes of stompbox evolution? Reverb's forthcoming feature The Pedal Movie reveals all.

Reverb has spent a long time on this and its in-depth treatment should make this the definitive documentary on effects. As well as industry icons like Robert Keeley, they've also spoken to players too – look out for J Mascis in the extended trailer above.

The Pedal Move is set for release on streaming platforms early next year. For more info, head to reverb.com