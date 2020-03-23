See a Blackstar Sonnet acoustic amp demo from UK songwriter Katie Nicholas

When Blackstar launched its first proper step into the world of acoustic amplification at Winter NAMM 2020 with its Sonnet combo series we were all ears. So it's great to hear the Sonnet 60 in a performance scenario with Liverpool-based singer-songwriter Katie Nicholas.

Her song is called Cabin Fever – a very apt title for what's going on right now with the Coronavirus lockdown.

The Sonnet series is available in 60-watt and 120-watt versions with Black and Blonde finish options.

Features include High Pass Filter and Brilliance controls to adjust the body resonance and piezo high-end of acoustic instruments,mic and instrument channels, built-in tilt-back tilt stand for better stage monitoring and two reverbs Room and Plate).

For more information, head over to blackstaramps.com