Save 20% on Laney Black Country Customs pedals – including the Tony Iommi Signature Boost

Prime music deals: Laney's premium Black Country Customs line saw the iconic British brand launch its own effects pedals – boutique stompboxes that saw the brand's attention to quality moving into a whole new era. Now Musician's Friend is offering 20% off the BCC lines of pedals – including the Tony Iommi Signature Boost that's built to his own spec.

The other Black County Customs pedals with 20% off are the Secret Path Reverb, Monolith Distortion, Spiral Array Chorus and Steelpark Boost. With this deal you can save up to $40 on the usual price for these superb effects pedals.

Check out the links to these great boutique pedal deals below.

Laney Tony Iommi Signature Boost | $189.99 Now $151.99 Save 20% on the same boost pedal Black Sabbath legend and Laney devotee Tony Iommi uses in his own rig and it's built to his own spec. Hone your tone with drive, volume, low EQ, high EQ, hi mid, neutral low mid boost toggle switch. To get this great deal from Musician's Friend simply click on the link, add to cart and enter the coupon code rocktober at the checkout. View Deal

Black Country Customs Spiral Array Chorus | $199.99 $159.99 Save $40 off the price of the Laney Black Country CustomsSpiral Array Chorus pedal and get three different classic and highly-collectable '70s and 80s chorus effects in one box – including the 1976 Boss CE1 and 1979 Dimension D. Just click on the lick to Musician's Friend, add to cart and enter coupon code word rocktober at the checkout.View Deal

Black Country Customs Steelpark Boost | $169.99 $135.99 Save $34 on the Laney Black Country Customs Steelpark Boost – a versatile drive to help you push your amp into the sweet spot while cutting through when it counts. It's great for stacking with your other gain pedals too. To get this deal simply click on the link to Musician's Friend, add to cart and enter the code rocktober at the checkout.View Deal

Black Country Customs Secret Path Reverb $199.99 $159.99 $40 off this boutique Laney reverb pedal with lush spring and reverb sounds based on the classic vintage and studio sounds of the past with contemporary reliability. The third reverb type is The Secret Path – "a deep, dark, mesmerising ambience with a sublime, brooding, dynamically evolving shimmer." Click on the link, add to cart and enter the code rocktober at the checkout to get this deal. View Deal