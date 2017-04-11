SampleScience channels Boards Of Canada in its Hexagon Sky plugin

Inspired by the likes of Boards Of Canada, Com Truise, Lone and Tycho, Hexagon Sky is a new sample-based plugin offering synth, acoustic instrument, pad, string and atmosphere sounds.

You’ll also find guitars, bells and electric pianos among the 101 presets, and you can get a more lo-fi sound by dialling in vinyl, cassette, VHS and tape noises. There are also two field recording oscillators, giving you everything from the ambience of kids in a schoolyard to wolves howling at night (what you get depends on the preset you choose).

Find out more on the SampleScience website. Hexagon Sky is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats and costs $30.

SampleScience Hexagon Sky features