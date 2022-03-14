Sound Magic’s Drum One is a free drum kit plugin that doesn’t need a massive sample library

It’s common for drum kit plugins to be powered by multi-gigabyte sample libraries, but Drum One - a freebie from Sound Magic - takes a different approach.

The developer says that, thanks to the use of modelling technology, Drum One weighs in at just 80MB, so won’t fill up your already bulging hard drive.

Sound Magic also says that this is a “user evolution” plugin, with the content of updates set to be driven by user opinions and suggestions. So, if you try Drum one and have thoughts regarding its future, feel free to share them.