Survey reveals that 40% of women under 40 have experienced sexual harassment at a live music event

40% of women under 40 have been sexually harassed at a live event, a new survey reveals.

The study was commissioned by Safe Spaces Now, a music industry initiative shining a light on the widespread abuse and harassment of women at festivals, gigs, club nights and live events. Backed by Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Rudimental, MNEK, Clara Amfo, Glastonbury's Emily Eavis and many more prominent female industry figures, the initiative has published an open letter which it is calling on the public to sign.

In the letter, Executive Director of UN Women UK Claire Bennett said: “Live music is one of those spaces where people expect to be free. It is escapism, it’s your place of joy, and if that is somewhere we are hearing people are afraid then we need to take action."

"We have a collective responsibility to take action. This restart needs to be for all of us. Our spaces must provide safety from harassment, violence, and abuse of power. Music should be a place of joy and inclusion for all.”

Visit the Safe Spaces Now website to sign the open letter and find out how you can support their work.