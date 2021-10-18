Russian Circles have had their guitar, bass and drum gear stolen ahead of dates supporting System Of A Down

Three-piece post-rock brand Russian Circles have had a huge array of their touring gear stolen while en-route to their first show supporting System Of A Down in the US.

"On the night / early morning of Oct 17 Russian Circles Uhaul truck was broken into and robbed at a Holiday Inn parking lot in Chowchilla, CA which is between Fresno and Modesto," the band reports. "Please be on the look out and help us spread the word."

Russian Circles' Mike Sullivan (Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

The band's guitarist Mike Sullivan and bassist Brian Cook have lost electric guitars and a bass, amps, pedals and cabs, while drummer Dave Turncrantz has list drum hardware and mics.

"Any serious information or leads please email: russiancircles@sargenthouse.com," the band added.

It is not currently known if the band can play the first date supporting System Of A Down tonight (October 18 in Oakland, California).

The full list of stolen gear is as follows: