Russian Circles have had their guitar, bass and drum gear stolen ahead of dates supporting System Of A Down

The post-rock instrumental trio are appealing for help and have issued a list of the stolen guitars, pedals and more

Russian Circles
(Image credit: Russian Circles )

Three-piece post-rock brand Russian Circles have had a huge array of their touring gear stolen while en-route to their first show supporting System Of A Down in the US.

"On the night / early morning of Oct 17 Russian Circles Uhaul truck was broken into and robbed at a Holiday Inn parking lot in Chowchilla, CA which is between Fresno and Modesto," the band reports. "Please be on the look out and help us spread the word."

Mike Sullivan

Russian Circles' Mike Sullivan  (Image credit: Joby Sessions/Future)

The band's guitarist Mike Sullivan and bassist Brian Cook have lost electric guitars and a bass, amps, pedals and cabs, while drummer Dave Turncrantz has list drum hardware and mics. 

"Any serious information or leads please email: russiancircles@sargenthouse.com," the band added.   

It is not currently known if the band can play the first date supporting System Of A Down tonight (October 18 in Oakland, California).

The full list of stolen gear is as follows:

  • Stolen Gear / Guitars, Bass, Amps, Cabinets , Misc
    Electrical Guitar Company Series 2 bass
    First Act custom baritone guitar (with custom bear inlays)
    Gibson Les Paul Custom ‘85 Metallic Green
    Gibson Les Paul Custom ‘87 Tobacco Burst
    Two Quilter Overdrive 202 amps
    Two Darkglass 2x12 bass cabinets
    Emperor 4x12 guitar cabinet
    Peavey 4x12 guitar cabinet
    Moog Minitaur
    Keith McMillan 12 Step midi controller
    Pedaltrain Pro 3 pedalboard and case
    Radial JDX DI
  • Pedals:
    Cry Baby bass wah
    AKAI Headrush E2
    Digitech Bass Whammy
    Electroharmonix POG2
    Darkglass Alpha Omega Ultra
    TSVG Hard Stuff
    Fuzzrocious 420 Fuzz
    Fuzzrocious Rat Tail
    Earthquakes Devices Afterneath
    Boss TU-2
    Voodoo Labs Pedal Power 2
    Volume pedal
  • Stolen Microphones (All  In a black case)
    sE 4400a X2 |
    Sennheiser md421 X2
    Sennheiser e609
    Sennheiser e904 X2
    Sennheiser e604
    Heil PR40
    EV RE20
    Telefunken M-82
    Audio Technica AE3000
    AKG c451 E
    AKG C451 EB
    Beyer TGD71
    Shure Beta57a
  • Drums Hardware, Cymbals 
    4-24” Istanbul xist ride cymbal
    2-22” Istanbul Mel Lewis ride
    1-15” Istanbul mixed hi hats
    3-Ludwig atlas boom stands
    1-9000 dw hi hat stand
    2-9000 dw snare stands
    1- Ludwig throne
    1-trick kick pedal
    1-tune bot
  • Misc
    Green Mens Ten Speed All City Bicycle.
