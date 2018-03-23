Russell Crowe is putting a host of rare guitars up for auction

Fun fact: superstar Aussie actor Russell Crowe is actually a bit of a guitar nut, but as part of his upcoming The Art Of Divorce auction, he’s letting go of some of his most prized possessions.

Among the auction highlights are an 1870 Martin parlour acoustic, a 1955 Gibson ES-150 and a pair of Gretsch models from the ’60s, as well as a rare Grammer Johnny Cash acoustic.

All guitars sold are accompanied by a letter from Russell Crowe stating his ownership.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at these prize picks, and visit Sotheby’s Australia to view the other guitars up for sale.

