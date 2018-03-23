Russell Crowe is putting a host of rare guitars up for auction
Fun fact: superstar Aussie actor Russell Crowe is actually a bit of a guitar nut, but as part of his upcoming The Art Of Divorce auction, he’s letting go of some of his most prized possessions.
Among the auction highlights are an 1870 Martin parlour acoustic, a 1955 Gibson ES-150 and a pair of Gretsch models from the ’60s, as well as a rare Grammer Johnny Cash acoustic.
All guitars sold are accompanied by a letter from Russell Crowe stating his ownership.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at these prize picks, and visit Sotheby’s Australia to view the other guitars up for sale.
Martin 2-42 Parlour, circa 1870
American (New York) made, gloss nitrocellulose finish, solid Adirondack Spruce top, solid Brazilian Rosewood back and sides, mahogany neck with bound ebony fingerboard, 'Style 42' abalone purfling to soundboard, ivory bridge, slotted headstock with Brazilian Rosewood faceplate, hard case with red interior.
Gibson ES-150, 1955
American made, serial number 53128, nitrocellulose 'Sunburst' finish, hollowbody construction, laminated maple body, mahogany neck with rosewood fingerboard and 'Dot' pearl inlays, holly headstock veneer with silkscreened Gibson motif, six chrome plated Gotoh machine heads, height adjustable rosewood bridge with rosewood base, nickel trapeze tailpiece, single P90 pickup, one volume control, one tone control, hard case with gold interior.
Gretsch 6117D Anniversary, 1963
American made, serial number 56424, maple hollowbody construction, nitrocellulose 'Tobacco Sunburst' finish, two 'F' holes, six chrome plated open gear machine heads, bound maple body and neck, rosewood fingerboard with 'Thumbnail' mother-of-pearl block inlays, black headstock with mother-of-pearl Grestch logo, gold Plexiglass pickguard with Gretsch motif, chrome plated pinned Tune-o-Matic style bridge, Gretsch 'G' tailpiece, two 'Hi-Lo Tron' pickups, one master volume control, two pickup specific volume controls, one tone switch, one pickup switch, original 'salt and pepper' hard case with maroon interior.
Grammer Johnny Cash G50, circa 1960s
American made, serial number 5091, nitrocellulose 'Tobacco Sunburst' finish, bound body, solid spruce top with maple back sides and neck, rosewood fingerboard, six chrome plated machine heads, rosewood bridge, bone nut and saddle, double ply black pickguard, hard case with silver interior.
Gretsch 6192, 1965
American made, serial number 65034, maple hollowbody construction, nitrocellulose 'Tobacco Sunburst' finish, bound 'F' holes, six gold plated Grover machine heads, bound maple body and neck, ebony fingerboard with 'Thumbnail' mother-of-pearl block inlays, bound headstock with mother-of-pearl Grestch logo, gold Plexiglass pickguard, gold plated pinned Tune-o-Matic style bridge, 'Bigsby B6G' Tremolo, one 'Filtertron' humbucking pickup (bridge), one 'Supertron' humbucking pickup (neck), one master volume control, two pickup specific volume controls, two tone switches, mechanical string mute, snap buttoned padded access panel, hard case with maroon pile interior.