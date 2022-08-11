Watch Rush legends Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson reunite alongside Primus onstage for Closer To The Heart performance

They're joined by Matt Stone on drums at South Park 25th Anniversary celebration gig

Rush
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Well, we weren't expecting this; Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson performed Rush music together again onstage last night (10 August), alongside Primus and South Park co-creator Matt Stone.

Their rendition of Closer To The Heart was part of the 25th anniversary celebration of South Park at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

Les Claypool explains in the intro the the song that while he pushed Matt Stone to learn the parts on drums, he didn't even know Lee and Lifeson would be guesting at the event. Talk about nerve-racking! 

Stone also joined Primus on vocal duty for a bespoke performance of 'Butters The Cat', a spin on fan favourite Butters The Cat, you can watch below.

