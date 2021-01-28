Black Rooster Audio’s RO-140 reverb plugin goes beyond the classic EMT hardware and puts even more on your plate

We’ve seen plenty of emulations of the classic EMT 140 plate reverb, but Black Rooster Audio’s RO-140 plugin throws a few other bits of unnamed classic hardware into the mix, too. The idea is that you get the best of each of them in one package.

Using physical modelling, RO-140 lets you choose between six plate materials, and you can adjust the size of the plate, too. There’s a damping control that can be set to one of 10 positions, while the pre-delay - placed after the plate reverb emulation - enables you to set the amount of delay between the wet and dry signals.

There’s also a 3-band EQ and adjustable gain-staging at the input and output stages, and you can choose between three output modes (mono, mono to stereo and stereo).