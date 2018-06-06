Ronzworld Guitars shares 10 of its most incredible hand-painted designs

Ronzworld Guitars is the work of visual artist Ron Williams, who completely hand-paints his stunning electric designs - which means no graphics, stickers, prints or wraps. No two guitars are alike!

Utilising electrics from the likes of Zemaitis, ESP, Paul Reed Smith, Ibanez, Fender and Dean, Ron designs and paints artwork for festivals, charities and films - his past work has included Rock On The Range, Cancer Sucks and blockbuster movies Suicide Squad and Pacific Rim.

Here, Ron shares his 10 favourite designs so far - feast your eyes…

1. Spinefarm Records

“The art on this guitar was something different for me, in terms of design. It was a departure from the art I typically do on the Official Festival Guitars. The challenge was that this guitar had to represent a number of bands on the Spinefarm label. I finally decided to hand write a line from each of their songs around the edge of the guitar and have a graphic made for the neck, continuing the design to the headstock.”

2. Bozo

“This guitar was painted for a fan experience on the Shipwrecked Cruise. Aside from the usual rock festival theme, I wanted to do something different to add to the other guitars. At an artist signing on the boat, Zakk Wylde came up to me and inquired about the design, sparking an in-depth conversation about the movie It... turning this into my own fan experience!”

3. The USO at Country Jam Ohio

“This guitar was donated to the USO at Country Jam Ohio. I’m a big supporter of our military and it was a pleasure to paint something that could help support our troops.”

4. Gwar/Balsac Tribute Love Hope Strength in support of Mike Derks

“The cancer foundation, Love Hope Strength, reached out to me and asked if I wanted to get involved in a fundraiser to help Mike Derks of Gwar who is battling bone marrow cancer. After I finished the guitar, we met the band and had them sign it for the auction. The fans really support him, and it was a pleasure to be able to give something to them and help him out at the same time.”

5. Rock On The Range 2018 With Dean Guitars

“One of my most recent guitars, the Rock On The Range 2018 series was really cool to paint. These guitars marked our second year partnering with The Music Experience and Dean Guitars for the show. Dean guitars are the perfect canvas for me to paint. They have a lot of room for the art and the design of the guitar is one of the most recognisable guitars on the market. Fans love them!”

6. Chester Bennington Tribute

“This is on my top 10 list for what are pretty obvious reasons, although it was sad to paint it. I think Chester’s passing really touched allot of people in personal ways. This was made to simply be a tribute to a great artist and the response that I've received from it shows how much he is missed.”

7. Rock Allegiance 2018 For Fxck Cancer

“I admire the Fxck Cancer/Dyin 2 Live program - it was an honour to paint this guitar to help raise funds for their organisation. I have witnessed first-hand the work they do for their cancer warriors; it’s amazing. Fxck Cancer is a fantastic partner, and this was the guitar that launched our relationship to help give those warriors a source of hope, joy, and inspiration while they continue in their fight against a terrible disease.”

8. Riki’s Ride 2017 For Riki Rachtman in support of Claire’s Place Foundation

“How do you say no to the guy who brought metal to MTV with Headbangers Ball!? I painted this guitar for Riki Rachtman’s Riki’s Ride, a motorcycle tour of the U.S. that Riki himself embarked on, stopping in cities that fans would direct him to along the way.

“He personally met with fans all over the country, raising money for Claire’s Place Foundation, an organisation that helps families with cystic fibrosis. Riki’s sincere passion for helping others is infectious; after 10 minutes of talking to him, I couldn't wait to start. I was truly humbled to be a part of his initiative.”

9. Aftershock 2016

“This is the guitar that started the Official Festival Guitar idea. I was actually painting this guitar at the show, when a newly engaged (that day) couple approached me and asked if they could purchase it because, ‘it would remind them of that special moment every time they looked at it.’”

10. Chicago Open Air with Dean Guitars and the Music Experience

“I’ve painted hundreds of guitars, but the Chicago Open Air Dean ‘Mustaine’ guitars are still at the top of my list. The entire weekend was probably also my favourite show to date. Just when you think it can’t get any better, the Dean guys bring over Dave Mustaine, who hung out, took pictures and signed every one of them. Shit got real!”

For more of Ron’s creations, head over to Ronzworld Guitars.