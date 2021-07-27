Ronnie Wood to release Jimmy Reed live tribute album featuring Mick Taylor, Paul Weller, Bobby Womack and more

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood has announced the second in his series of tribute albums to his most significant musical influences, Mr Luck, which captures a star-studded 2013 BluesFest set at the Royal Albert Hall in honour of Jimmy Reed.

The album comprises 18 of the Mississippi blues legend's songs, and sees the Ronnie Wood Band joined onstage by the likes of Paul Weller, Mick Hucknall, Bobby Womack and former Stones guitarist Mick Taylor.

Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day Ronnie Wood

The Rolling Stones have regularly cited the influence of Reed on their sound and have covered a number of his tracks, including Ain't That Lovin' You Baby, Bright Lights, Big City, and Shame, Shame, Shame. Their cover of Little Rain featured on 2016's Blue & Lonesome, and at their infamous 1969 set at Altamont Raceway, they performed The Sun Is Shining.

“Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day,” said Wood. ”It is my honour to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

Wood released a similar tribute to Chuck Berry in 2019. Recorded with His Wild Five backing band and featuring guest vocals from Imelda May, Mad Lad comprised of blazing renditions of the father of rock 'n' roll's standards, with a celebratory jam-room vibe.

Mr Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be available digitally, on CD, on standard black vinyl or limited edition dual-tone ‘smoky blues’ vinyl from 3 September through BMG.

Mr Luck is available to preorder now.