Mick Jagger screams at Lady Gaga as the Rolling Stones play a ‘secret’ gig to launch new album Hackney Diamonds

After all the hype and pre-release chat, The Rolling Stones’ new album Hackney Diamonds has finally landed, and it’s done so with a full-throated roar.

The Evening Standard reports that, last night (19 October), the Stones played a secret gig at Racket NYC in Manhattan to launch the new record, serving up a seven-song set that included classics such as Jumpin’ Jack Flash and Hackney Diamonds tracks Angry, Whole Wide World and Bite My Head Off.

There was also a special appearance from Lady Gaga, who duetted with the Stones for the first live performance of Sweet Sounds Of Heaven, a Hackney Diamonds highlight on which both she and Stevie Wonder feature. Sadly, we can’t bring you footage of the whole song, but a clip posted on the Rolling Stone Germany YouTube channel (Stone, not Stones) gives us a small taste of what went down.

Gaga’s vocals are certainly ‘on point’, as they like to say on TV talent shows, but for us, the highlight comes around the 27-second mark, when Jagger lets out a full-blooded scream of “Oh yeah!” just inches from Gaga’s face. Yet another classic Mick moment for us to cherish.

Whether more footage from the gig will emerge in due course remains to be seen, but we’d love to see it.