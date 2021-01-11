Roland’s new FP-X digital piano range has something for every type of player

GEAR 2021: Roland’s FP pianos have long been favourites in homes around the world, and the range has now been updated with the launch of three new FP-X models.

At the top of the range you’ll find the FP-90X, which features Roland’s Pure Acoustic Piano Modeling technology for “ultimate piano realism”. This also offers a PHA-50 progressive hammer action keyboard with escapement that incorporates the very latest sensing technology and a combination of wood and ivory-feel materials for top-notch playability.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

The more affordable FP-60X and entry-level FP-30X, meanwhile, get Roland’s SuperNATURAL piano engine and an 88-note PHA-4 keyboard with progressive hammer action, escapement, ivory-feel keys and high-resolution sensing.

The sound palette of all the models goes beyond acoustic pianos, and each has a set of built-in speakers and the option to plug in two sets of headphones. There’s Bluetooth audio, too, so you can stream songs to your piano and play along with them.

Available in black or white, the FP-90X, FP-60X and FP-30X will be available in February priced at $2,100, $1,000 and $700 respectively. There are optional stands and pedals for each model, too.