"This is about the human at the center": 50 music tech brands come together to endorse Roland and UMG's Principles for Music Creation with AI

Back in March, Roland and Universal Music Group announced a strategic partnership that laid out seven "Principles for Music Creation with AI", establishing an ethical framework for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in music-making.

Yesterday, more than fifty prominent organizations came together as a coalition, AI For Music, to voice their support for the Principles, including music technology companies Focusrite, Native Instruments, Splice, Output, Waves, and Eventide.

"As we usher in a new era of music creation, the emergence of AI-powered tools offers exciting opportunities but also presents significant risks," reads a joint statement from the coalition. "Therefore, a critical need to manage their impact responsibly is required."

"The Principles For Music Creation With AI were developed to address these challenges, establishing clear guidelines that emphasize the need for strong internal governance and broad industry support. By adhering to these Principles, the music industry can protect artistic integrity while harnessing AI’s transformative potential."

"It’s great to see the music industry recognizing the need for an urgent response to the risks Generative AI poses toward human creativity," said Roland's Paul McCabe. "The Principles are proving to be a timely solution for a wide spectrum of music organizations, some with robust AI strategies already in place, and many more in various stages of discovery."

Last week, UMG announced a partnership with SoundLabs, a music tech company developing AI-powered vocal modelling software. SoundLabs' MicDrop plugin will enable UMG artists to "sing in languages they don’t speak and perform duets with their younger selves", according to Chris Horton, UMG's SVP of Strategic Technology.

Roland and UMG's Principles for Music Creation with AI are copied below.

Find out more on AI For Music's website.