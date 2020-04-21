Roland makes full 4XCAMERA app features free for a limited time

Roland has announced that it has removed in-app purchases from its 4XCAMERA app for iOS, allowing users to access the full feature set for free.

The app works with the device’s built-in mic and camera, but you can also connect an iOS-compatible audio interface if you want to record using external equipment, and offers users the ability to collaborate with up to four split-screen videos on one song. Alternatively, solo artists can make their own multi-layered video performances with the app.

Until now, owners of a Roland Go:Mixer received the unlocked version of the app for free, while or those wanting to unleash the full feature set had to pay. As well as adding the full screen-split capabilities, the free upgrade also removes the Roland logo from the final video, adds volume controls to balance the levels between the video splits, and allows you to access songs stored on your iOS device as part of your performance.

The move comes as part of Roland’s #Rolandathome campaign, to inspire creativity during the global lockdown.