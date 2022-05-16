Roland Juno-60 vs Roland Juno-X: here’s a side-by-side comparison

By

It’s analogue vs digital in a battle across time and technologies

We’re already given you our first impressions of the new Roland Juno-X, but if you want another perspective - specifically, on how it compares to the classic Juno-60 (one of the synths that it seeks to emulate) - then here’s Mylar Melodies with his take.

In the video above, you can see Melodies (AKA Gear4Music’s Alex Theakston) offering a direct comparison of his vintage Juno-60 with the Juno-60 model that’s built into the Juno-X. There are some caveats - Theakston admits that his Juno is “a bit wonky” and acknowledges that all ‘60s sound a bit different anyway - but it’s an interesting comparison nonetheless.

As you’d expect, there are plenty of audio examples to chew on, including filter sweeps, a PWM bass sound, a saw pad with chorus and a saw pad with resonance. 

As for whether the synths sound the same or whether one sounds better than the other… well, we’ll leave you to judge for yourself.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
