Roland’s Juno-60 synth plugin hits version 2: a new GUI, a better browser and control over the ‘analogue’ circuits

Roland has updated another of its classic synth plugins to version 2.0. The Juno-60 joins the Jupiter-4, Jupiter-8 and Juno-106 in a second-generation state, heralding the arrival of a new GUI, preset management changes and the option to get under the hood of your virtual instrument in the mod shop.

The new hi-res interface is designed to cater for those with big displays, and offers a refined layout and new ‘universal header’. The new browser, meanwhile, enables you to search and rate sounds across every installed patch bank (including one new one), and key patch parameters can be adjusted directly from the browser in a dedicated tweak panel.

Conversely, if you’ve got a bit more time on your hands and want to get right into the guts of your Juno-60, you can open it up in the mod shop and adjust the internal trim controls to change the settings of the ‘analogue’ circuits and subtly adjust the sound. A Circuit Mod function enables you to sweep through multiple trims using a single macro control, and the Condition parameter can ‘age’ your instrument or make it sound box-fresh.

The Juno-60 v2.0 update is free for existing users, and is available on the Ultimate subscription tier of the Roland Cloud service. Anyone with a Roland account can also purchase the plugin outright via the Lifetime Keys option for $149.

Find out more on the Roland website.