Roland’s JD-800 plugin could be the ‘90s synth revival you’ve been waiting for

We picked out Roland’s JD-800 as one of the 11 classic synths we’d like to see remade in hardware , and while the Japanese giant hasn’t quite given us that, it has at least released a plugin emulation on the Roland Cloud.

The 1991 synth was previously rebooted as a Zen-Core Model Expansion for the Zenology and Zenology Pro software instruments and Jupiter-X and Jupiter-Xm hardware, but now it’s arrived as a plugin in its own right.

As you might expect, this isn’t just a collection of samples; Roland says that it’s used both the original waveform data and advanced modelling techniques to recreate that classic JD-800 sound.

The multi-stage effects section is here, too, with an expanded control view for real-time tweaking. You can drag and drop the seven effects into your preferred order, and there’s also a master EQ.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Roland) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Roland)

The JD-800’s enormous control interface has been recreated in all its glory, and is resizable for high-resolution screens. All 64 original presets are included, as are 64 new ones that are designed to show off how the synth can work in a modern context.

The JD-800 plugin runs in VST/AU/AAX formats and is available immediately for all subscribers to the Ultimate tier of Roland Cloud ($199 a year or $20 a month). You can also purchase a lifetime key for $149.