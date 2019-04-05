RockBoard’s MOD 5 is an IR loader, DI and patch bay that takes up no room on your pedalboard

RockBoard has unveiled the MOD 5, an IR loader, DI and connection box that’s designed to be mounted into the company’s pedalboard frames.

The collaboration with Mooer features six selectable stereo/mono IR speaker sims, with support for up to 1,024 user IRs; plus an active DI, headphone output and micro-USB port.

It also functions as a patch bay, offering three ins/outs, plus a parallel out and XLR out, with balanced/unbalanced and lift/ground switches.

This could prove to be an essential addition to guitarists’ pedal chains, and might just provide the killer app that prompts other pedalboard users to switch over to RockBoard.

The MOD 5 is available from May for €179 - head over to RockBoard for more info.