RockBoard unveil ISO Power Block V10 multi power supply

RockBoard has announced the new ISO Power Block V10 pedalboard power supply – a neat solution for powering up to 10 effects pedals simultaneously with advanced filtering technology to reduce high-frequency noise.

The Power Block V10 has 10 transformer-isolated and highly filtered power slots, eight of which run 9V with a maximum current output of 150mA each, and two 18V with a maximum current output of 400mA each.

Each slot is short-circuit protected, shielding your favourite hand-wired fuzz from any electrical obsolescence. An LED on each of the 9V output will alert you to any short circuit and the affected slot is then isolated so your other effects can continue undisturbed.

The RockBoard ISO Power Block has everything you need to get started. (Image credit: RockBoard)

Included in the box:

Power adapter 18V DC, 2A with exchangeable regional plug adapters (EU, UK, US/CA, AU/NZ), input voltage 100-240 V AC, 2,1 x 5,5 mm barrel plug, polarity (-) center

Ten RockBoard Flat Power Cables (60cm) for connecting effects pedals

RockBoard Power Ace Voltage Doubler Y-cable, 20cm (blue) for bridging two slots and doubling/combining the volt output

RockBoard Power Ace Current Doubler Y-cable, 20cm (white) for bridging two slots and doubling/combining the current output

RockBoard say the PowerBlock V10 will ship mid-September.

See RockBoard for more details. Prices are yet to be announced.