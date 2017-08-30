Rob Papen’s RP-Verb 2 plugin enables you to reverse your reverb

Rob Papen gave us his first take on what a reverb plugin should be back in 2009, with RP-Verb, and now he’s returned to it and released version 2.

As well as promising a great sound, the new RP-Verb includes a Reverser section, which, unsurprisingly, enables you to reverse the reverb. The ‘reversing’ can be tempo-based and easily controlled, giving you another creative option.

Other additions include an envelope follower, LFO and mod matrix, while a distortion module is now part of the package, too. New presets are designed to showcase the upgraded feature set.

RP-Verb 2 is available now priced at €149/$149 in VST/AU/AAX formats. Owners of the original can upgrade for €39/$39. All the details - and a demo version - can be found on the Rob Papen website.