More

Rob Papen’s MasterMagic plugin aims to enhance any track with ease

By ()

Affordable mastering

Softsynth and FX denizen, Rob Papen, has launched a low-cost mastering plugin called MasterMagic.

With simplicity very much the main ethos behind the plugin, MasterMagic affords you a few basic controls, designed to make a “big difference to any mix.”

It’s as simple as inserting the effect at the end of your DAW FX chain, with the ‘Mono/Stereo’ module promising life, clarity and detail, while the AIR module ‘opens’ the mix overall.

MasterMagic is priced at $39/£33.95/€39 and more details and download links, including a free demo, can be found on the Time+Space website.

MasterMagic key features

  • Silky AIR module which opens the overall sound
  • Perfect ‘Mono/Stereo’ module which increases the quality of low end in your mix and the stereo spreading
  • Easy to use and incredible results
  • Free demo version available
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info