Rob Papen’s MasterMagic plugin aims to enhance any track with ease

Softsynth and FX denizen, Rob Papen, has launched a low-cost mastering plugin called MasterMagic.
With simplicity very much the main ethos behind the plugin, MasterMagic affords you a few basic controls, designed to make a “big difference to any mix.”
It’s as simple as inserting the effect at the end of your DAW FX chain, with the ‘Mono/Stereo’ module promising life, clarity and detail, while the AIR module ‘opens’ the mix overall.
MasterMagic is priced at $39/£33.95/€39 and more details and download links, including a free demo, can be found on the Time+Space website.
MasterMagic key features
- Silky AIR module which opens the overall sound
- Perfect ‘Mono/Stereo’ module which increases the quality of low end in your mix and the stereo spreading
- Easy to use and incredible results
- Free demo version available