Rob Papen thinks that his new $49 plugin can become your Go2 VST synth

Everyone needs a go-to synthesizer that they can whip out when inspiration strikes, so Rob Papen has gone ahead and made a plugin synthesizer called Go2.

As you might expect, puts puts ease of use to the fore, with all controls and features being accessible from a single screen. However, according to its creator, this doesn’t mean that Go2 is basic and restrictive.

“Go2 offers some unique features which will make you feel intrigued to find out more,” says Rob Papen. “At the heart of Go2 is the OSC/XY section. This single oscillator offers a choice of two waveforms, and you can Morph in various ways between WAVE A and WAVE B. And, yes, you can use the XY section for this as well. The oscillator also has a SUB oscillator that offers two waveforms, and by using SPREAD the single oscillator turns into two oscillators, which detune from each other.

“The XY has many additional features, and next to the oscillator Morph you can also address it to the other parameters contained in Go2.”

Of course, Go2 has some more familiar features as well, including filter and amp sections, an LFO, an envelope and a modulation matrix. You can also select the Play mode, choosing from Poly, Mono, Legato, Arp and Unison options. The effects section, meanwhile, includes chorus, flanger, phaser, delay and reverb processors.

This being a synth that you’re likely to call on when speed is of the essence, it’s appropriate that more than 600 presets are included - for use as they are or as starting points for further sound design - and these can be accessed via the Bank Manager.

Go2 is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac and costs $49/€49. Find out more on the Rob Papen website.