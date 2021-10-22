Rob Papen updates his classic Predator synth plugin to version 3, but is it still worth hunting down?

Predator has been around for so long that you could almost describe it as a ‘vintage soft synth’ - the first version was released way back in 2007 - but developer Rob Papen has now attempted to bring it bang up to date with the release of version 3.

Though Predator 2 , released in 2017, delivered in the sonic stakes, we commented that the interface was starting to feel a little tired.

Thankfully, this has now been addressed - version 3 has a redesigned GUI that, as well as looking much nicer, puts all the main controls right in front of you, making the synth easier to use.

As before, this is a hybrid instrument that can generate both analogue-style and wavetable sounds, but there are plenty of new features. The arpeggiator has been spiced up, multi-envelopes have been added, and there’s now an Audio Follower input for sidechain control.

You can expect a better sound, too - Predator 3 features the analogue-modelled code from Rob Papen’s BIT synth, which is said to deliver “uncompromised audio quality”. More than 6,500 presets are included to show this off.

Predator 3 is available now from the Rob Papen website priced at $149/€149. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats and there’s a demo version.