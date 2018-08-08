Rivera announces versatile Clubster Royale Recording guitar amp

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Rivera has announced the Clubster Royale Recording, a two-channel guitar amp available in head and combo formats.

The Clubster Royale Recording features a high-gain lead channel voiced like the Rivera Knucklehead and a high-headroom clean channel.

A switchable internal reactive load and speaker emulation are onboard, as are balanced XLR and unbalanced outputs.



Rivera’s latest plays up to its Recording name with the inclusion of a built-in headphone amp for latency-free monitoring, while there’s also a special output for use with Impulse Response files with a DAW.

Elsewhere, there’s an Accutronics spring reverb and built-in effects loop.

25-watt and 50-watt versions of the head or combo are available, the latter of which is equipped with a Celestion speaker. A matching 1x12 cab is also available.

See Rivera Amplification for more info – UK prices are below, with US to follow.