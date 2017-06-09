Rise Against's Zach Blair: the records that changed my life

Though he’s mainly known for his incendiary guitar work in Chicago hardcore heroes Rise Against, Zach Blair is a musician that’s dipped his toes in all kinds of musical situations.

Most notably, perhaps, dressing up as an evil space monster playing some of the most demented intergalactic heavy metal songs ever written…

“I was in Gwar for a long time as the character Flattus Maximus,” grins the guitarist, sat in a room on the top floor of the Kensington Gardens Hotel.

“I wrote and recorded with them from the age of 23 for about five years. I quit and then the guy that replaced me was Cory Smoot, who died, so I went back in between Rise Against’s touring to write and record their last record Battle Maximus with [now-deceased founder] Dave Brockie.”

“Gwar were a band that didn’t want to stop - they’d come off tour and head straight into the studio. So when Dave asked me if I had anything written, and I was like, ‘Always! I’m a metalhead!’

“I went back for the final album and it felt rad to sweep through arpeggios again, because obviously I don’t get to do that much [in Rise Against]. I did quit because of the things that led to Dave’s untimely death, but he was one of my best friends and mentor. I’m so glad I got to make that last record with him.”

Whereas most punk-rock musicians focus on riffs and song structure, Blair is something of an anomaly - a self-confessed guitar nerd that took as much inspiration from players like Yngwie Malmsteen as he did bands like Black Flag…

“You guys should all check out this guy called The Wizard Of Shred online,” notes the guitarist.

“He looks like a clean-cut teacher, but is a total Malmsteen shredder. He shows you everything on a scalloped neck Strat and it’s all neoclassical metal, so harmonic and melodic minor shit! It’s not theory as much as it is a number system you learn… almost like learning a different language. I highly recommend it!”

That said, the guitarist is quick to point out such technicalities aren’t hugely necessary in his main job playing with Rise Against, where attack and power easily outweigh the need for speed. In that band, his focus is on stability - being able to thrash out chords and beat his guitar with no fear of it slipping out of tune. As it turns out, there’s a secret to his methods…

“I really like the Evertune bridge and have been putting those on all my Les Pauls... because I clearly don’t care about the value of guitars,” he laughs.

“Those things are insane! People might argue I should learn how to play in tune, but for me, it’s more about not going out of tune. You can set each string to bend or not bend. We get recorded live a lot, and knowing you’re always in pitch takes a lot of the stress out… I don’t even use a tuner on stage any more!”

Here, Zach picks the 12 albums that changed his life…

Rise Against's new album, Wolves, is out now via Virgin Records.