Rig tour: Rise Against

From a gaggle of Gibsons to a mass of Marshalls, we poke about the guitars, amps and effects that Rise Against rely on...

Chicago’s ethical rockers Rise Against can lay a reasonable claim to the title of ‘biggest punk band on the planet’ right now. Their last three records have all occupied the very upper reaches of the Billboard charts, but it’s in the live arena that the four-piece really thrives.

Guitarist Zach Blair’s lead embellishments may have become more righteous of late, but Tim McIlrath’s writing still revolves around a proven formula: direct songs with a direct message. It’s the same with their gear: a Gibson, a Marshall and an audience are all these politically-savvy punks need…