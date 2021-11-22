Ringo Starr teaches drumming and creative collaboration with new MasterClass video course

Following hot on the heels of Metallica's new course, MasterClass has unveiled its new online video course, where your teacher is none other than The Beatles drummer, Ringo Starr.

Ringo Starr Teaches Drums & Creative Collaboration is a 12-lessons series, categorised into Ringo's early influences, developing your sound and feel on the kit, choosing gear, working with other musicians, finding inspiration for songwriting and more.

Throughout the one-hour, forty nine-minute course, we get an insight into what makes Ringo - one of the most distinctive drummers in rock history - tick, as he explores his unique approach to drumming and creating music.

The lessons also include a little help from Ringo's friends, session legends Gregg Bissonette and Jim Keltner, who demonstrate Ringo's influence on their own playing, as well as exploring musical approaches and advice on career paths for aspiring professional drummers.

As well as the lesson content, MasterClass has included a performance featuring Ringo's All-Starr Band, including guitarists Steve Lukather (Toto) and Joe Walsh (The Eagles), bassist Nathan East (Eric Clapton), keyboard player Jim Cox (Mark Knopfler) and fellow drummers, Gregg Bissonette and Jim Keltner.

"If I can give any piece of advice, it's to love what you're doing," says Ringo. "In my class, I will not only teach members how to get started with drums but share how to bring creativity into anything they are passionate about and inspire them to work at something they love."

"Ringo is an international icon," David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass said in a statement. "As a member of the bestselling band of all time, he candidly shares a behind-the-scenes look into the trajectory of his life as a musician, teaching members how to forge a personal relationship with music and instrumentation."

You'll need a MasterClass subscription to watch the full course, which also gives you all you can eat access to the site's full range of tutorials. MasterClass subscriptions cost $14.99 a month (billed annually), but the site runs a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not completely satisfied.

Plus, with MasterClass's current Black Friday offer, you can get a buy one, get one free subscription, meaning you can pass one on to your bandmates!